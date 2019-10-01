Florida deputy pulls over speeding driver, helps deliver newborn

A deputy didn’t know what to expect when he pulled over a driver going 63 mph in a 45 mph zone and he got quite the surprise when he had to help deliver a baby.

Deputy Robert Pounds saw a driver speeding around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on Airport-Pulling Road in Collier County. He pulled the car over and as he walked up quickly realized the passenger was about to give birth.

Deputy Pounds called for EMS and backup, grabbed a blanket from his car and helped deliver a beautiful baby girl. He made sure the newborn was breathing and mom was doing okay. When EMS arrived, they cut the cord and transported the mother and her newborn to the hospital.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office shared this photo of a smiling and happy dad with Deputy Pounds, taken by a sergeant on scene.

Great work, Deputy Pounds!

