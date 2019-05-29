Florida disaster officials to receive training from Israelis

By: Capitol News Service

May 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) – The State Department of Emergency Management signed an agreement Tuesday with its Israeli counterpart to provide better training for the state, especially when it comes to improving response times.

The agreement, signed in Tel Aviv, could see Israeli disaster managers in Tallahassee in a week or two, according to DEM Director Jared Moskowitz.

“They're gonna come down, we're gonna have multiple working meetings, potentially, hopefully, training sessions," said Moskowitz. "I also wanna hear where they're going with artificial intelligence coming in the emergency management space, which is allowing them to do modeling, so they can predict what's going to happen in an event, so it can prepare for that and and respond quicker."