Florida drivers rank the fourth worst in the country, new study finds

By: Samantha Mitchell | WTSP 10 News

June 27, 2019

Florida drivers have moved up on a list, but not for the better.

In a new study done by SmartAsset, Florida drivers rank as the fourth worst in the country, tying with Nevada and Texas. Just a year ago, Florida ranked eighth overall worst.

The study used four metrics, including the number of insured drivers, the amount of DUI arrests per 1,000 drivers, the number of fatalities per 100,000 vehicle miles driven and the number of search terms like "traffic ticket" and "speeding ticket."

According to the study, 73.3 percent of drivers in the Sunshine State have insurance, the lowest amount in the country.

The amount of DUI arrests is the eighth-lowest in the country, with 2.17 incidents per 1,000 drivers.

Unfortunately, the study found there are 1.47 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles driven, the ninth-highest in the country.

Florida also has the eleventh highest traffic-related ticket searches, Google trends data found.

The study also said southern states have the worst reputation for bad drivers, with five of the top 10 states ranking in the south, along with the top two states in the south. It also found the top 10 states known for bad drivers remained the same since last year, except for New Mexico leaving the top 10.

Georgia comes in at 17th on the list.

Top 10 states with the worst drivers (according to the study)

1. Mississippi

2. Alabama

3. California

4. Florida (tie)

4. Nevada (tie)

4. Texas (tie)

7. Arizona

8. Alaska (tie)

8. Tennessee (tie)

10. Missouri