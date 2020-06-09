Florida elections supervisors raise concerns about voting during COVID-19

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 9, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Letters from the Florida Supervisors of Elections to Governor Ron DeSantis detail issues statewide with March primaries; local leaders now worry those issues could spill over into the July primary and November general election.

The letters, sent on April 7 and May 13, request an Executive Order modifying Florida procedures, giving the 67 counties more flexibility based on individual needs.

Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor sent Governor DeSantis another letter, pushing him to respond to those request.

The letters detail issues from the March primaries, including polling places becoming unavailable, difficulty in obtaining hand sanitizer and supplies, and poll workers deciding not to come to work, some at the last minute.

Commissioner Proctor says he's concerned about the upcoming election.

"Governor wake up! Governor we want a good election! Governor make this election work. Make this flawless. Heed and answer what the supervisors are saying, that Florida will not be the butt of jokes, that Florida can do it right," said Commissioner Proctor.

The letters also say Florida is not in a position to conduct an all-mail ballot; they're requesting additional early voting sites and the option of beginning early voting up to 22 days before elections. The Florida supervisors of Elections also brought up concerns about a statewide shortage of poll workers.

Those letters are attached to this web article in PDF form.

The Florida Department of State responded to WCTV's inquiry regarding the letters, writing:

"The Florida Secretary of State is in receipt of the letters from the Florida Supervisors of Elections and we continue to work with them on the issues that confront their individual counties and Florida’s elections as a whole. The Department of State appreciates our relationship with the Florida Supervisor of Elections; we communicate with the Supervisors on a regular basis. The Secretary has met with Governor Ron DeSantis to discuss recommendations regarding election preparation and to discuss the letters sent by the Florida Supervisors of Elections. Additionally, the Secretary and others within the Department of State have discussed the letter and the proposed accommodations with the Supervisors of Elections and we continue to work the Supervisors to prepare for any issues that have arisen – and may arise – for the August and November elections."

Commissioner Proctor is calling on Tallahassee and Leon County residents to get involved with local government, by voting or running for office.

The deadline to qualify to run for the local positions is this Friday, June 12, at noon.

"Here in Tallahassee there have been a number of marches, a number of protests. People concerned with various issues. I believe that ultimately the issues that have been expressed, many of them, they come to a crossroad at this office here. The office of the supervisor of elections," said Proctor.

The registration deadline to vote in the upcoming primary is July 20; you can register online or in person.

The Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office is currently practicing social distancing, and anyone inside is required to wear a mask.

The office is also encouraging residents to vote by mail in upcoming elections.

"Voting by mail is a legal, safe option for voting. Supervisor Earley is promoting vote by mail with a message of stay home, stay safe, vote by mail," said Monique Duncan-Jones, the Outreach Manager.

Leon County has extended its early voting dates; they will run from August 3 to August 16, with the primary election held on August 18th.

You can request a vote-by-mail ballot by clicking here.