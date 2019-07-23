Florida family reunited with lost pet at Georgia shelter

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 23, 2019

THOMASVILE, Ga. (WCTV) -- A Florida cat was reunited with family at a Georgia shelter, Tuesday afternoon.

Chelle Jacobs says her cat, A.J., went missing from her Tallahassee home last year.

However, Thomasville is the last place she'd ever suspect to find him.

"Apparently, he hitched a ride from Tallahassee in the hood of a car and jumped out at Flowers Nissan, where he's been hanging out at Wendy's and Captain D's ever since," said Gail Roberts, Director of Thomas Co. Humane Society.

After concerned reports from residents of a cat with a collar, A.J. was captured and brought in.

"He's been getting fed. He's in very good shape and he was glad to get off the street," said Roberts.

The Humane Society checked the cat's tag and microchip, but both were outdated.

However, using social media and help from Leon County, they located Jacobs within 24 hours.

"Someone found A.J. and at first I didn't want to believe it. I was like what are you talking about," said Jacobs.

"As long as they're missing we try to bring them in and reunite them. That's why microchips are so important," said Roberts.

The shelter says only 3% of cats get reclaimed due to no microchip or one that's outdated.

"I love that cat to death. I thought someone kept him because he was a pretty cat," said Jacobs.

Today, a family happy to know their furry companion is finally coming home.

Thomas County Humane Society says they're grateful for the help of Patti Roberts with Leon County Lost and Found Pets of Red Hills and Erin Miligan with Tallahassee Animal Service Center.

They hope people with pets remember to keep their microchip information up to date.