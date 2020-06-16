Advertisement

Florida firefighters hope COVID-19 killer helps first responders

(WCTV)
By Ben Kaplan
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Retired Florida firefighter Robert Amick knows seconds can save lives.

And, after three decades of rushing to fight flames, it's an RV, not a firetruck, that carries his team all around Florida.

They're demonstrating a COVID-19 killing specialized mixture of aerosolized water and salt, and the machine that dispenses it, to anyone who will listen.

“They’ve been instrumental in getting the word out and also fogging several facilities in preparation for reopening,” said David Pobiak, the Director of Business Development and Strategic Alliances for Paerosol Global Partners.

Pobiak believes Paerosol's product will protect millions from COVID-19, and Amick see's how it could change firefighters lives, too.

"That's our entire business, is firefighters," Amick, who is the Executive Director of the Florida State Firefighters Association, said.

The non-profit, in conjunction with the State Fire Marshal, runs the Disaster Response Team, which is deployed in the immediate aftermath of a disaster, like Hurricane Michael.

In the days after the storm, the team jumped into action, helping patch up rural fire departments and make sure first responders and their families are taken care of.

"Tarp their roofs for them, we chainsaw their trees, we feed their families," Amick said, "And we do that so the firefighters and the emergency personnel can stay on the job.

Amick adds their budget ranges from $60,000 to $120,000 a year; it's money that comes from fundraising and donations to an annual magazine. Paerosol has pledged a portion of it's profits to the organization, which Amick says could amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"If this takes off, we no longer have to go around the edges and scrape and crunch and crawl and try to find money," Amick said.

The relationship was cultivated quickly, but the product wasn't.

Studies by the U.S. Government and the University of Colorado proved it worked to kill other dangerous pathogens long before COVID-19 existed.

"We've been planning this for several years as we took on the technology," Pobiak said. "So, this is not something we just started. Our motive is to provide a safer environment, wherever that may be."

"These guys were solid, they were doing a genuine thing," added Amick.

So, as the clock ticks, Amick knows seconds waste.

"If we can get rid of this virus, any way, shape or form, you've got to give me the the opportunity to get it there," he said.

More road awaits.

The FSFA has a phone number, 1-800-883-4817, and a free app you can download to get in contact with them and learn more about the services they offer.

Apple users may download the app by

It's also

You can also reach out if you want to be involved with the Disaster Response Team, which Amick says many citizens help out with.

Latest News

College

Former Cougar Johnson living through changes in strength and conditioning world

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Former Godby Cougar Brian Johnson has seen an entire industry shift since he began working in strength and conditioning 10 years ago.

National

Biden says Trump exercises ‘no leadership’ on virus response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Joe Biden is ratcheting up his criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden says Trump “wants to style himself as a wartime president” but “takes no responsibility” and “exercises no leadership.”

News

Bainbridge teen who saved people from burning home honored by city council

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
The 18-year-old man who saved three people from a burning apartment on June 4 was recognized as a hero during Tuesday’s Bainbridge City Council meeting.

News

Netflix CEO to donate $120M to historically black colleges

Updated: 2 hours ago
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, are donating $120 million toward student scholarships at historically black colleges and universities.

News

GBI investigating allegations of excessive force during Adel arrest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Edan Schultz
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into allegations of excessive force by police officers arresting a black man in Adel Monday evening.

Latest News

WCTV Sports | Seminoles

Three Seminoles on 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josh Newberg
Three former Seminoles are on the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

News

South Georgia Medical Center welcomes new neurosurgeon

Updated: 4 hours ago
South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) welcomed a new neurosurgeon, which means they can now provide neurosurgical care 24/7.

News

Leon County Schools to reopen on August 10

Updated: 5 hours ago
Leon County Schools announced Wednesday it will reopen for the 2020-21 school year on August 10.

News

Hamilton Co. offers reward for info in teen’s death

Updated: 5 hours ago
Investigators want to know why he was at the Alapaha river and who he may have been with

National

Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta charged with murder

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Garrett Rolfe kicked Brooks while he lay on the ground as he struggled for life after a confrontation Friday, said the Fulton County district attorney.

State

16 friends test positive for coronavirus after night out at Jacksonville bar

Updated: 7 hours ago
“We want to raise awareness and get ahead of it,” Kat Layton told CNN. “We want to tell people it’s really not ready for what we thought it was ready for, it’s too soon.”