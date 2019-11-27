Florida fugitive caught in Echols County

By: Jordan Barela | WALB News 10

STATENVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -- The Echols County Sheriff’s Office did not have to go far to capture a fugitive from Florida on Tuesday.

Kalvin Wesley Roe was wanted out of Clay County in Florida.

The Clay County Homicide Unit was able to track Roe’s phone which led them to Echols County, the sheriff’s office said.

The Echols sheriff’s office found Roe within a block of their headquarters.

Two vehicles matched the description Florida law enforcement gave. The two cars were at a residence on Baptist Church Street.

The sheriff’s office found a suspect matching Roe’s description and tried to catch him but he ran.

Sheriff Randy Courson chased Roe and quickly apprehended him, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

“Authorities from Clay County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit responded to the Echols County Sheriff’s Office to interview the subject,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “Roe was then transported to Lowndes County Jail where he is being held on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and is currently waiting extradition back to Florida.”