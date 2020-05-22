Florida jobless rate hits 12.9%

By: News Service of Florida Staff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) — Florida’s unemployment rate in April was 12.9 percent, a dramatic increase stemming from businesses shutting down or scaling back because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to numbers released Friday by the state Department of Economic Opportunity.

The April rate was up from a revised 4.4 percent rate in March, when the virus started leading to shutdowns. The national unemployment rate was 14.7 percent in April.

