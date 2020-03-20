Florida local governments to meet electronically

WCTV Eyewitness News

March 20, 2020

FLORIDA (WCTV) -- Local governments in the state of Florida will no longer meet in person during the COVID-19 state of emergency under a new executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the order suspending state statutes that require a quorum, or that requires local government bodies to meet at a specific public place.

This allows any local government to meet electronically, via phone or video conferencing.

The order comes as a response to COVID-19, saying "it is necessary and appropriate to take action to ensure COVID-19 remains controlled, and that residents and visitors in Florida remain safe."

According to the executive order, the governor sought out advice from Attorney General Ashley Moody after concerns were raised from local governments about their ability to hold meetings while following CDC guidelines.

The order went in to effect immediately.

A PDF copy of the executive order can be found on this page as "EO 20-69."

