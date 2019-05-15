Florida man accused of threatening clerk with metal stool

By: WTSP 10 News

May 15, 2019

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WTSP) — A Hudson man is accused of threatening a cellphone company's clerk with a metal stool over a dispute about customer service.

Joseph Churchville, 50, was talking to the Cricket clerk when he became agitated, according to the arrest affidavit. That's when he picked up a metal stool and said, "You don't want to f*** with me!"

He put the stool down and picked it up again, approaching the counter with his arms slightly raised and the stool held to his side, the affidavit states.

The clerk became concerned about their safety and pointed to the surveillance camera over their shoulder, which is when the suspect reportedly left.