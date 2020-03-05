Florida man arrested for human trafficking in Valdosta

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 5, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- A man was arrested Wednesday at a Valdosta motel for human sex trafficking across the Georgia-Florida line.

Deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office say the 28-year-old suspect, Javarice Raydale Ware, was holding women against their will forcing them into sex and making them sell drugs.

Investigators interviewed two of Ware's female victims inside the hotel room. The victims told authorities they were threatened with a knife.

"He held every one of them at knifepoint and said 'I'll cut your head off if you don't do this,'" Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said. "And we recovered the knife off him."

An undercover investigator tells WCTV they also found several drugs during the arrest including methcathinone, cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription pills and more.

Ware is housed at the Lowndes County Jail where he is awaiting a hearing. He is charged with "human trafficking of persons for labor or sexual servitude", and he also faces multiple drug charges.

"This is my 20th year," Sheriff Paulk said. "You think you've seen it all until the next day."

The two victims in this case are not being identified, but were provided counseling and treatment through a local agency.

Sheriff Paulk says they are both back home with their families now.

