Florida man catches huge, 350-pound fish

January 13, 2020

A man in Florida has a fish story to tell, and it's a huge one!

But this one is true.

The fisherman caught a Warsaw Grouper weighing a whopping 350-pounds!

It was caught with a hook and line in December in roughly 600 feet of water.

Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimate the fish is 50-years-old.

That makes it the oldest sample they've ever collected for their program.

Warsaw Groupers can grow to nearly 8-feet long and can weigh up to nearly 600 pounds.

The largest one ever caught in Florida was around 440-pounds.

