Florida man charged after botched castration

By: Gary Detman | CBS 12

August 20, 2019

SEBRING, Fla. (CBS12) -- A man in central Florida is accused of botching a castration, sending another man to the hospital with injuries to his groin.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office arrested 74-year-old Gary Van Ryswyk on a charge of practicing medicine without a license resulting in bodily injury. It's a second-degree felony.

Deputies responded to a home just before midnight on Sunday where Van Ryswyk told them he performed a surgery on a man. The man had a towel over his groin area which was bleeding heavily.

Authorities found a container with two body parts that had been removed from the victim. He was rushed to a regional medical center for treatment.

The sheriff's office said Van Ryswyk had the room set up like a surgical center with a camera to record the operation.

Van Ryswyk told investigators he met the patient on a dark website for people who had a castration fetish. The sheriff's office said Van Ryswyk claimed he tried to perform the operation on the man last week but the procedure had to be delayed. Van Ryswyk also said he castrated another man at a motel a few years ago. The operation, like this one, didn't go well and the man ended up in the hospital, Van Ryswyk said.

Investigators are looking for anyone who has had contact with Van Ryswyk to contact Det. Roger St. Laurent at the sheriff's office at 863-402-7250. People can also make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS.

Van Ryswyk is being held on a $250,000 bond.