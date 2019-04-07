Florida man fatally shot at restaurant after argument

By: Associated Press
GAINESVILLE, Fla (AP) -- Authorities in Florida say a 41-year-old man was fatally shot after he got into an argument with a man at a restaurant.
The Alachua County Sheriff's Office says Craig Brewer was shot and killed early Sunday at a Waffle House restaurant in Gainesville, Florida, located about four miles from the University of Florida campus.
The sheriff's office says 25-year-old Ezekiel Hicks got into an argument with Brewer inside the restaurant, and then went outside to retrieve a handgun.
Investigators say Hicks went back inside, argued with Brewer again and shot Brewer in the head.
Hick was arrested near the restaurant.
Online records show he is facing first-degree murder and unlicensed firearm charges. No attorney was listed for him.