Florida man gets life for slaying he blamed on sleepwalking

May 9, 2019

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- A man who claimed he was sleepwalking when he stabbed his roommate to death has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Palm Beach Post reports 26-year-old Randy Herman, Jr. was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and sentenced.

Herman argued that he was sleepwalking when he stabbed 21-year-old Brooke Preston more than 20 times at a home in March 2017. He testified he had no memory of the attack, just being covered in blood with a knife in his hand.

Herman's defense argued there was no motive or history of violence between the two. A forensic psychologist testified that Herman's history of sleepwalking could explain the attack.

Prosecutors rejected the sleepwalking claim, saying the attack was deliberate.