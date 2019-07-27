Florida man nearly killed in freak lawn furniture accident

A Florida man was injured while moving pool furniture around on his patio. It only took a second, but he nearly lost his life.

Charles Lee was nearly killed when his neck was impaled by a rogue piece of lawn furniture. (Source: WFTS via CNN)

Charles Lee was moving a lounger when a gust of wind knocked him off his feet into his pool. The leg of the chair pierced his throat.

“I was stunned. I'd been lifted off my feet by this wind. And when I came up, my jaw hurt and I went to go touch my jaw,” he said.

A trip to the emergency room and more than a dozen stitches later, doctors say Lee is lucky.

“The laceration missed my carotid by two centimeters,” Lee said.

Lee is on antibiotics and received a tetanus shot. Doctors were concerned about infection because the bottom of the chair is rusted.

“I have a couple of guardian angels looking over me. That's, in fact, what the ER doctors said too,” he said.

Lee wondered how a freak accident like this even happened.

“Looking up later, there's a sail effect and a funnel effect that occurs oftentimes down narrow areas, like between buildings or between canals, and I believe that's what happened here,” he said.

Lee had a doctor's visit five days after the accident. He will be fine, but the pool chair will be in the trash.

“It’s scary. I will never, ever carry this or lay on it again. It’s served its purpose and I’ll probably buy plastic next time,” he said.

