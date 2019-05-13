Florida man playing basketball naked thought it would improve his skills, police say

By: Andrew Krietz | WTSP 10 News

LONGWOOD, Fla. (WTSP) — Jordan Anderson, accused of playing basketball naked at a park, told police he thought it would help improve his skills, WKMG-TV reports.

The Florida man was arrested around 7:30 p.m. Sunday and charged with indecent exposure of sexual organs. Longwood police said officers responded to Candyland Park for a report of a naked man walking around.

When they got there, officers say they found the 29-year-old man in full glory. He allegedly told officers he thought he could get better at the game if he practiced naked, WKMG said.

He was arrested and jailed in Sanford, Florida.