Florida man raped 10-year-old he met on Snapchat, deputies say

When deputies confronted Austin Altman Saturday about a missing 10-year-old girl, he denied even knowing her.

But once they got inside his home, they found her in his bedroom, deputies said.

The girl told investigators Altman held her down by her throat and forced her to have intercourse with him, ignoring her cries for him to stop, according to an arrest report reviewed by WFLA.

A relative told investigators they remembered seeing the girl go to the bathroom around 3 a.m. on Saturday, but she was nowhere to be found when they woke back up around 6:40 a.m.

Her friends told authorities she had been planning to run away with a man in a red truck they’d seen her chatting with Friday.

Hernando County deputies tracked clues that led them to Altman’s home in Pasco County. On Saturday night, deputies in Pasco County arrested the 22-year-old, who eventually told them he’d met the girl over Snapchat.

Altman confessed to driving across county lines to pick her up and have sex with her, deputies said. He’s being held at the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.

