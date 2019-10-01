Florida man tried to sell beer for $724 at Dolphins game, police say

If you’re going to a sporting event, it’s probably a good idea to bring along some extra cash for concessions.

After all, vendors notoriously mark up food prices at stadiums.

But if someone tries to charge you hundreds of dollars for a couple of beers, you should call the police. That’s what a man did Sunday during a Miami Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami-Dade police told the Miami Herald that a man got an alert from his bank just moments after he bought two beers from a walking vendor. It told him there had been a steep $724 charge on his card, and it revealed the name of the vendor behind the transaction.

Police arrested 33-year-old Nathaniel Collier and charged him with grand theft and using a skimming device.

Neither the Dolphins nor Hard Rock Stadium employed Collier. He worked the game on behalf of Rocket Man, a Kentucky-based subcontractor that hires walking vendors for sporting events and concerts.

Instead of using the card reader the stadium provides to its vendors, Collier allegedly used a personal card reader to make the illegal transaction.

When Rocket Man found out what happened, they gave the customer a full refund and terminated Collier’s employment. They released the following statement:

“As the chosen provider of walking vendors across dozens of stadiums, we take the matter of security extremely seriously, and train and monitor our vendors to safeguard our customers. Our onsite supervisor contacted the authorities immediately upon learning of the overcharge on what was Mr. Collier’s unauthorized personal device.”

