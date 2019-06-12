Florida named second most-fun state in U.S.

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida has been named the second-most fun state in the country by the personal finance website, WalletHub.

Florida totaled a score of 58.21, edging out New York for the #2 spot on the list by less than a full point.

The Sunshine State is behind only the Golden State, as California topped the list with a score of 61.57.

Florida came in second in the "Entertainment and Recreation" category and 11th in the "Nightlife" ranking.

New York, Washington and Colorado round out the top five, with the top 10 also consists of Nevada, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Oregon and Texas.

Georgia came in at 24.

