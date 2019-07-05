Florida native Gauff wins third-round match at Wimbeldon

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

July 5, 2019

WIMBLEDON, England (WCTV) -- 15-year-old Florida native Cori "CoCo" Gauff has won her third-round match at the Wimbledon tennis tournament, beating Polona Hercog in three sets, 3-6, 7-6, 7-5.

Gauff is continuing her run through the prestigious tournament after defeating Venus Williams in the first round and Magdalena Rybarikova in the second round, both in straight sets.

The Florida native now advances to the fourth round, where she'll meet Simona Halep of Romania, who won her third-round match in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

Gauff's mother, Candi Gauff, was a Florida State track and field athlete for four years from 1988 to 1992.