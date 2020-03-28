Florida pushing for 15-minute test kits, I-95 checkpoint, according to Gov. DeSantis

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

Gov. Ron DeSantis provided an update on Florida's coronavirus response Saturday, outlining new plans to monitor interstate travel and a desire to start using 15-minute testing kits in the state.

The governor said about 40,000 tests had been completed in the state with thousands of patients awaiting results. He admitted private labs are dealing with backups and people are waiting "four or five days" to get a result.

He revealed new data regarding hospital capacity in the state. According to Gov. DeSantis, hospitals have about 33% capacity across the state with 2100 ICU beds still available.

Gov. Desantis said the I-10 checkpoint along the Alabama-Florida border was going well and announced plans to open a similar operation on I-95 along the Georgia-Florida line.

Could Florida be in line to receive brand-new COVID-19 tests that produce results in minutes? The governor said he talked with developers of the test Saturday asking his state to be in line to receive testing kits as soon as possible. He called it a potentially "game-changing" move but couldn't offer any specifics about when the state might receive the kits.

The governor's office also announced a $100 million block grant available to local governments through the Department of Economic Opportunity. The grant will be for infrastructure projects. Gov. DeSantis said it would help put people back to work and jump start local economies.