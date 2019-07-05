Florida ranked third-most dangerous state in the U.S.

By: Chelsea Tatham | WTSP 10 News

In a recent WalletHub study, Florida ranked 48th in the list of safest states in the country.

It has nothing to do with the number of alligators, pythons, lightning strikes or cases of flesh-eating bacteria.

WalletHub said it compared all 50 states across Personal & Residential Safety, Financial Safety, Road Safety, Workplace Safety and Emergency Preparedness.

Those safety and preparedness indicators included the number of mass shootings, number of murders, the unemployment rate, identity theft complaints, number of DUIs, road quality, workplace injuries and illnesses and number of climate disasters causing $1 billion or more in damage.

The safest state is Minnesota, according to WalletHub, followed by Vermont and Maine. The five least safe states according to the study are Texas, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Florida also tied with Oklahoma for the second-highest share of uninsured people.

In better news, Florida ranked second for "lowest bullying-incidence rate."

Georgia came in as the 37th safest.

