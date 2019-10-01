Florida to receive $111 million in federal funding for Irma recovery

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida will see $111,539,713 in additional federal funding for Hurricane Irma relief, since President Donald Trump approved Governor Ron DeSantis' request for a federal cost-share increase.

Trump approved a federal cost-share increase for Hurricane Irma recovery projects funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Public Assistance grant program from 75% to 90%, FEMA said in a press release.

FEMA said these funds allow it to reimburse local, state and tribal governments and certain private nonprofit organizations (including eligible churches) 90% of eligible costs of emergency expenses, debris removal and infrastructure repair.

The remaining 10% will be provided by non-federal funds, FEMA said.

After Hurricane Irma initially hit in September 2017, the President authorized 90% federal funding for 30 days for debris removal, according to FEMA. The increase to 90% applies to public assistance projects not originally eligible for the special 90% cost-share arrangement.

In total, FEMA said it has approved over $1.4 billion in public assistance grants to help Florida communities rebuild safer and stronger.

