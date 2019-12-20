Florida releases historically low unemployment numbers

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida's unemployment rate has dropped to 3.1%, which is a 40-year low for the state, according to a press release from the Governor's Office.

According to the release, this low unemployment rate has only been recorded twice in 40 years. It's the first time it's been this low since March 2006.

In 2018, the unemployment rate was as high as 3.9%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In December 2018, the unemployment rate was 3.3%.

The press release also said in November, the labor force increased for the sixth consecutive month.

Over the year, Florida businesses created 201,700 private-sector jobs, and the state's growth rate for those jobs outpaces the nation by a full percentage point at 2.6%.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state is just getting started.

“Though we have had a successful year, the state of Florida will not rest on our laurels. My administration is committed to the success of this state and all Floridians," DeSantis said. "Moving forward, I will continue to prioritize investments in Florida’s workforce and infrastructure to provide continued opportunities for our communities to be resilient and prepared for the future.”

DeSantis issued an executive order earlier in 2019 challenging the state to become a nationwide leader in workforce education 2030.

Here are some other economic numbers the Governor's Office shared:



Private-sector industries gaining the most jobs over-the-year were:



Education and health services with 62,300 new jobs;



Leisure and hospitality with 38,100 new jobs;



Professional and business services with 33,600 new jobs;



Construction with 26,700 new jobs;



Trade, transportation and utilities with 17,400 new jobs; and



Financial Activites with 11,900 new jobs.



Florida job postings showed 284,849 openings in November 2019

