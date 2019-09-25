Florida reports first vaping-related death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Florida Department of Health is reporting the state's first death from a lung injury associated with vaping.

It comes amid a nationwide outbreak of lung problems associated with e-cigarettes, marking the 10th reported death tied to vaping use.

The Florida death is posted on the department’s public health statistics website, on a chart tracking cases of lung injury associated with e-cigarette use.

The chart lists 27 reported cases of lung injury tied to vaping in Florida in 2019, and one death. It’s not clear when that death occurred, though the chart was last updated Tuesday.

WCTV has reached out to the Department of Health for more details including where the patient was from, when they died, their age and gender.

The health department website says the chart documents lung injury associated with vaping using an electronic device, electronic cigarette, e-cigarette, vaporizer, vape, vape pen, dab pen, or other to inhale substances including nicotine, marijuana, THC, THC concentrates, CBD, synthetic cannabinoids, flavorings, or other substances.

We've also reached out for comment from the Florida Smoke-Free Association, an advocacy group for vaping businesses and consumers.

Health officials say hundreds of people have fallen ill nationwide in recent months with lung injuries associated with e-cigarette use.

Tuesday, testifying before congress, staff with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the agency is struggling to keep up with the growing outbreak.

"The epidemic is moving faster than our data gathering," said Dr. Anne Schuchat, "we really are losing people in the meantime."