Florida sandwich employee fires shots in dispute over wrap, says authorities

By: Associated Press

December 18, 2019

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A dispute over making a sandwich escalated until authorities say gunshots were fired a day later.

Florida sheriff's investigators say 18-year-old Destin Garcia became angry after a co-worker mistakenly made a wrap instead of a sandwich and refused to pay the dollar difference.

Investigators say he drove to the co-worker's Palm Beach County home the next morning, where he pushed the co-worker's mom and fired two shots before fleeing.

No one was hurt.

Garcia is jailed on $100,000 bond, charged with aggravated assault. His attorney did not return a call seeking comment.