School bus driver accused of sexual battery of a child

By: Lewis Tingler

June 14, 2019

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department says that Alachua County School District bus driver, 27-year-old John Albert Martin, sexually battered a child, who was under the age of 12.

In the arrest report, police quote Martin as saying that he "wasn't thinking" when he forced the child to perform a sex act on him. Also saying that he thought his punishment should not be severe, as he "would like to live somewhat of a life."

GPD says that the victim told there mother about what Martin had done, who then called police and took the child to the Child Advocacy Center. The child then told police what happened, and Martin was taken into custody.

The Alachua County School district is off today, but spokesperson Jackie Johnson says that Martin has been a bus driver with the district since mid-March and they will be discussing options about what to do about the situation on Monday.

Martin is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a $300,000 bond.