Crime down across Florida, Leon Co. still highest rate in state

June 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida's crime rate fell by nine percent in 2018, marking the 48th consecutive year Florida has seen its crime rate drop, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's 2018 Annual Uniform Crime Report.

Leon County's crime rate fell by 7.2% from 2017 to 2018, according to the report.

Leon County saw 800 fewer crimes in 2018 as opposed to 2017, and saw decreases in murder, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary and larceny, according to FDLE.

But the report says Leon County still has the state's highest crime rate.

The rate is 4,455.9 crimes per 100,000 population, a number that is down from 4,802.4 in 2017.

“The fall of overall crime rates in 2018 is great news for all Floridians, but there’s still more work to be done,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

“Florida is a stronger, safer state because of the men and women of law enforcement who face danger every day to protect their communities,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody.

“I am deeply grateful for all they do to keep the state’s crime rate trending downward, but we must not forget that this 48-year drop in crime comes at a tremendous cost. Last year, Florida lost 11 law enforcement officers in the line of duty. We will never forget their sacrifices, nor the security we feel as a result of their courageous service. God bless the men and women who value our safety above their own.”

To view full county-by-county crime rates in the state for 2018, click here.