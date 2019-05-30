Florida sends crews to Oklahoma to help with flood response

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that the Florida Division of Emergency Management is sending a team to Oklahoma to assist with the response to disastrous flooding in the state.

Nine crew members who specialize in managing national incidents will be shipped out. The team will be deployed to Muskogee County, Oklahoma, where it will assist local operations, as well as assist the Cherokee Nation, which encompasses 14 counties in Oklahoma.

“Florida has some of the best emergency managers in the nation who are always ready, willing and able to help others,” said Governor DeSantis. “We are grateful that Oklahoma helped Florida during Hurricane Irma, and I am proud that today we are able to return that favor by providing assistance to Oklahoma during their time of need."

During Hurricane Irma, Oklahoma sent an 11-person team to Monroe County, Florida to assist with local disaster response.

Oklahoma requested assistance through a government agreement that allows states to move resources at no cost during an emergency or disaster.

“Florida is always willing to lend a hand to help other states experiencing disasters,” said FDEM Director Jared Moskowitz.