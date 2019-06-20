Florida sheriff's deputy accused of soliciting 9-year-old girl

By: Chelsea Tatham | WTSP 10 News

June 20, 2019

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WTSP) — A sheriff's deputy has been fired after two sheriff's offices accused him of soliciting a nine-year-old girl.

The Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office charged Cansas Sadler Jr., 41, with using a computer to solicit a child while misrepresenting age and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is charging Sadler with multiple counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor by an electronic device.

Salder joined the Okaloosa sheriff's office in July 2018 after retiring from the U.S. Army. The sheriff's office said he was still on a new-hire probationary status.

The sheriff's office said investigators from Polk County kicked off the investigation on June 11 after a mother reported she had found inappropriate content on her 9-year-old daughter's phone.

An arrest report said Sadler communicated with the child through an online game called "The Wolf" and pretended to be an 11-year-old named Jade.

In the arrest report, deputies said conversations between Sadler and the 9-year-old involved "sex, performing oral sex and having a threesome."

The arrest report also said Sadler, as his Jade persona, asked the victim if she wanted to have sex with a 31-year-old man. According to law enforcement, during the conversations, "the adult male identified as Jason solicited (the victim) for a sexual encounter and sent (her) a picture of" his genitals.

The sheriff's office said the communication was traced to a computer IP address at a home in Okaloosa County, and investigators ultimately determined the computer belonged to Sadler.

“I’m always disheartened when someone sworn to serve and protect commits any crime, much less crimes of this nature,” Okaloosa County Sheriff Larry Ashley said. “It’s an affront to all the hard-working, dedicated law enforcement officers who work tirelessly each day to keep our citizens safe. I want to thank our investigators and their counterparts from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. As Okaloosa County Sheriff, I greatly appreciate their teamwork and professionalism in working to develop the evidence, arrest, and hold the suspect accountable.”

Members of the Fort Walton Beach and Crestview Police Departments also assisted the investigation along with Homeland Security investigators.