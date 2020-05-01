Florida state parks to begin reopening, Gov. DeSantis says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 1, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) — State parks in Florida will be allowed to reopen starting Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during a press conference Friday morning.

DeSantis made the announcement while speaking about the state's coronavirus response during a news conference at Little Talbot Island State Park in Jacksonville.

The Department of Environmental Protection is expected to announce guidelines for the reopening of state parks later Friday.

The Florida State Parks Foundation says it welcomes the decision to reopen the parks.

“At this time of incredible stress in the lives of so many people, beginning to reopen the parks allows our residents and visitors to spend quality time outdoors in a safe environment,” said Foundation CEO Julia Gill Woodward.

This announcement comes after DeSantis unveiled the first phase of the state's reopening plan on Wednesday. Under phase one, restaurants and retail stores will be allowed to reopen Monday at 25% capacity.

At this point, nail salons, barber shops, movie theaters and gyms will remain closed.

