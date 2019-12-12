Florida teacher accused of unlawful relationship with teen

By: CBS 12 News

December 12, 2019

SHALIMAR, Fla. (CBS12) — A middle school teacher is accused of having an unlawful relationship with a 13-year-old student.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested 48-year-old Joseph Michael Sparks, a teacher at Meigs Middle School in Shalimar.

Investigators said a parent is the one who saw Sparks sending inappropriate texts with the student.

Sparks faces charges of failure to report suspected child neglect and unlawful relationships between teachers and students.