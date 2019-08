By: WTSP 10 News

August 7, 2019

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WTSP) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he stole two cars and crashed one of them.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the teen stole a car and crashed it near a home on Tranquil Drive in Spring Hill. Then, deputies say the teen stole another car.

When deputies were able to get the teen to pull over on Norbert Street, the teen ran away from the car.

Deputies caught the teen and arrested him.