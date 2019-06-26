Florida veterans with PTSD to get alternative treatments under new bill

Posted:

By: Associated Press
June 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida veterans will be able to receive alternative treatments for traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The bill DeSantis signed Wednesday in Tampa will create a pilot program so veterans can be treated with music therapy, equine therapy, service animal training therapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

The new law also provides $200,000 for the program.

DeSantis also signed a bill to establish the Honor and Remember Flag as a state emblem to recognize the sacrifice of those who have been killed while serving in the military.

 
