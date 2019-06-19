Florida woman bitten on face after trying to kiss 200-pound bullmastiff

Andrea Swartwood just wanted to plant a kiss on the dog her roommates brought home.

It left her needing to consult a plastic surgeon.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the 200-pound bullmastiff bit her on the face, injuring her lip and left cheek.

Swartwood and roommate Justin Norman returned home around 1 a.m. Wednesday after a night out at a bar. The dog, named Mike, became aggressive and started growling.

Tiffany Evans and Taylor Evans, who are Swartwood’s other two roommates, had rescued Mike about a week ago, deputies said.

Still, when Swartwood bent down to kiss him, Mike sank his teeth into her flesh. Norman sprang into action, trying to free Swartwood from Mike’s jaws.

While he was successful, he ended up with bites to his left hand.

The roommates managed to move Mike to a bedroom where he remained until an animal enforcement officer picked him up.

Paramedics took Swartwood to a local hospital for treatment. A while later, she was transferred to a trauma center so she could be evaluated by a plastic surgeon.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.