Florida woman hit man with SUV, tried to urinate on deputy, cops say

Deputies said Serina Maris Probus told them she doesn’t remember hitting a man with her SUV.

One reason might be that it happened back in October. Another reason: Deputies said she claimed to be too high on cocaine to remember doing so.

They didn’t charge her for that until Jan. 1 while responding to a separate incident at her sister-in-law’s home. Deputies told The Tampa Bay Times Probus tried to leave the home with her 6-month-old baby.

The sister-in-law stopped her by wrapping her arms around her, but then deputies said Probus bit her on the hand.

They took her into custody and said she hurled profanities at them while locked in the patrol car. Authorities said she even kicked out a window in the cruiser.

Deputies used a hobble restraint to bind her legs, but they said she tried to urinate on them during the struggle. They said she was more successful with her attempts to spit on them once they got her in the car.

For the New Year’s Day incident, Probus faces a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and a felony charge of battery on a law enforcement officer. In the October incident, she faces a felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Deputies said she and a man had been at a bar on Oct. 10. Around 9:30 p.m., she and the man shouted at one another through the front window of her SUV, deputies said.

Investigators said the man was walking away and Probus sped up to 15 mph and hit him. He landed on the hood and fell to the ground after she hit the brakes.

Deputies said she took him to the hospital afterward but also discovered a message in which Probus allegedly told him, “Tell Det. Murphy I hit you with the car ima tell her you deserved it and I would do it all over again if I could.”

