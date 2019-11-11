Florida woman killed by falling tree branch while taking a walk

By: Associated Press

November 11, 2019

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a woman was killed in South Florida when a branch fell on her as she took a walk.

Boca Raton police said the woman, who was in her 20s, was killed just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday at a condo complex.

The Palm Beach Post reports at that hour, the nearby Boca Raton airport reported wind gusts of up to 35 mph and sustained winds of 23 mph.

The high winds were part of a cold front that came through overnight, bringing rain and wind to much of Palm Beach County.

A police spokeswoman did not immediately identify the woman or provide additional details.