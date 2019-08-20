Florida’s First Lady cancels appearance at Trump campaign event for scheduled execution

By: Capitol News Service

August 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) -- Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis has decided to forgo a Trump Campaign event scheduled for Thursday, because of an execution set for the same day.

The execution of convicted serial killer Gary Ray Bowles will be the 99th execution carried out in Florida since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976.

The governor’s office has indicated the First Lady’s decision to cancel her appearance is inline with a policy that no part of the executive branch participate in a public event during an execution.

Ingrid Delgado with The Florida Conference for Catholic Bishops, who oppose the death penalty, said all Floridians should take time to reflect Thursday.

“We would ask for all Floridians really to recognize just the somber moment that there is with this execution, with all executions. And we really invite all Floridians to join us at over 30 prayer vigils throughout the state,” said Delgado.

