Florida's First Lady highlights reading scholarships and new education pilot program

By: Jake Stofan | Capitol News Service

January 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) — Florida's First Lady is highlighting scholarships for children who are struggling to read. Casey DeSantis says in Tallahassee, only 5% of children who qualify for the scholarships are getting them.

The money can be used for reading programs and tutoring services.

DeSantis also took the opportunity to highlight a new pilot program rolling out in select Florida schools.

A private partner is providing students at the schools with access to a free math and reading app to help them in their studies.

“You don't want them to go to waste, because I think at the end of the day, we want to make sure that parents recognize that there are opportunities out there for their kids to get additional help if they need it," DeSantis said. "And so we're excited obviously about letting parents know of the reading scholarships, but also I think this partnership with the private sector is going to be really powerful for just giving new technology in the hands of students."

The $500 reading scholarships are offered to students who score a one or two on grade three or four ELA assessments.

