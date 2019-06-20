Florida's Prospect Bluff: 'Beacon of Hope' for escaped slaves

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A national "Network to Freedom" aims to highlight stops along the Underground Railroad and hundreds of other places where slaves fled to be free.

One of them is the nearby Fort Gadsden, or as it's called now, Prospect Bluff. It's not far from the Liberty - Franklin County line.

Archaeologists are now getting to dig into its history for the first time in more than 50 years.

Sumatra, Florida.

Population 150.

Where the corner store still has a porch swing out front.

It may be hard to imagine now, but right down the road, high atop a bend in the Apalachicola River is a bluff that once boasted the biggest community of escaped slaves and free blacks in the country.

"This was a beacon of hope for people to escape from slavery," said Rhonda Kimbrough, who manages the Heritage Program for the U.S.. Forest Service in Florida. "The people who lived here, lived free."

"At its height there were over one thousand Maroons or escaped slaves living here," local historian Dale Cox said as he stood atop the bluff.

The Maroon community sprung up around a British fort at the tail end of the War of 1812. That fort would soon be dubbed the "Negro Fort."

"If you were in slavery, you could come here and by volunteering to serve in the British military, you could gain freedom at this site," Cox said. "So it created an avenue, or an early route, on the underground railroad that a lot of people don't know about today."

This spring, archaeologists had a chance to sift through the layers of history at the fort. They are trying to learn more about the people who lived here by uncovering some of the artifacts they left behind.

"There's a musket ball and a gun flint," said one of the archaeologists as she held the items in her hand. "This week we've been out we've found about five of these balls actually."

The ground yielded not just weapons of war, but a glimpse into the every day lives of those who lived here.

"So this type of ware was often pitchers, bowls," the archaeologist said as she showed off shards of different types of pottery dating back to the 1800's.

Ironically, it was the destructive power of Hurricane Michael that made this possible. The hurricane toppled massive oaks and pines, exposing their roots and giving archaeologists the perfect chance to scrape away the dirt.

"There hasn't been a lot of archaeology out here so we're really excited to have this opportunity," said archaeological technician Haley Messer.

It's a collaboration by the U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service and the Southeast Archaeology Foundation.

"I believe that through research we can put this on the map when it comes to people talking about the Underground Railroad, Maroon communities, talking about the strength of the people who were given freedom," said Janet Bard with the Southeast Archaeology Foundation.

The thriving Maroon community here was soon squelched. Most left when the British did in 1815. The rest were blasted out by a fiery Navy cannonball that topped the bluff, ricocheted off a tree and landed in a magazine full of gunpowder.

"The magazine blew up and killed just about 300 people that were here," said Andrea Repp, a U.S. Forest Service archaeologist for the Apalachicola National Forest.

"This was a place where people came and fought and died for the opportunity to be free," local historian Dale Cox said.

The park here at Prospect Bluff is still closed until crews can repair the damage hurricane force winds have done.

Its stories are still waiting to be told for those willing to follow the brown signs and dirt roads to a bluff that once gave slaves, if only briefly, a chance to live free.

"It's a very complicated and intriguing story," Rhonda Kimbrough said.

Prospect Bluff, with its Negro Fort, is one of 10 spots in Florida that is part of the U.S. Park Service's Network to Freedom.

There are eight more sites listed in Georgia.

