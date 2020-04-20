Florida's effort for COVID-19 transparency led to major headaches for Quincy nursing home

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 20, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Leaders at a nursing home in Gadsden County spent Monday calming fears among staff and residents after new state data released Saturday led to miscommunication and confusion.

The Magnolia Home in Quincy is home to about 35 residents. Its Executive Director, Amanda Watson, said she's pleased with her staff's effort to combat the virus. But about two weeks ago, the novel coronavirus hit too close to home.

A staff member tested positive for COVID-19, but remained asymptomatic, catching the disease from a family member, not at work, Watson said. But the case landed Magnolia House on a cumulative list of all Florida long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases, released over the weekend after calls from watchdogs and advocates for the state to be more transparent about nursing home cases.

The list included hundreds of facilities by name, but did not specify how many cases were at each location. Magnolia House was the only Gadsden County facility on the list.

A separate DOH chart tracking the number of long-term care cases by county showed Gadsden with sixteen. An assumption would lead a viewer to believe Magnolia House was home to all 16 cases. Reports to that effect emerged over the weekend, shocking Watson, her staff, and her residents.

"I was hurt," she said. "It added extra stress that us as healthcare workers and leadership members don't need at this time."

The confusion boils down to the fine print below the chart. It explains that those county-by-county cases are counted by a victim's "usual residence." For example, a Quincy man who works at a Tallahassee facility who gets the virus would be considered a Gadsden County case.

WCTV requested further clarification from DOH officials about the chart Monday, but has yet to hear back.

The mix-up left its mark.

"It caused emotional distress for our residents and families, and at that time there were employees who were furloughed from their second jobs," Watson said. Staff who worked at a second healthcare location were suddenly told they couldn't come to work- all based on a misunderstanding.

Watson said other staff members quit Sunday, only to sign back up Monday after she explained the situation.

Kristen Knapp is the Communications Director at the Florida Health Care Association. She said a number of facilities have reported similar headaches since the list was released.

"I'm not sure the list is the most consumer friendly at this time," Knapp said.

Knapp said she fears the list will unnecessarily target hard-working caregivers.

"We need to lift up these nursing homes providers, these nursing home caregivers they're heroes on the front lines," she said. "I feel like our nursing homes are being criticized."

For Watson, she hopes her case is a lesson learned.

"Those that work in eldercare, it seems we're ridiculed and vilified, with no regard to the negative impact that they are having on the country's most vulnerable citizens, our elderly, which we're caring for everyday," she said.

Dr. Daniel Van Derme with the FSU College of Medicine said this is a great example of a major challenge facing public health departments nationwide. How do they balance calls for transparency with demands for privacy?

Van Derme said he believed the state was releasing as much info as it comfortably can without crossing a line.

