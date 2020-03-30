Florida's First Family announces birth of baby girl

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis announced on Twitter their third child, Mamie, has been born.

The First Family first announced they were expecting back in September 2019.

Mamie weighed in at 7 pounds and 4 ounces, which is the smallest of the DeSantis children.

"Madison and Mason are so excited for their new baby sister!" the First Lady said on Twitter.

"Counting our blessings. Casey and the kids are doing great," the governor said on Twitter.

Gov. DeSantis remained busy Monday morning, as he held a press conference in the Miami area to give an update on the state's coronavirus response.

