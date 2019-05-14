Florida's top financial regulator accused of sexual harassment

By: Capitol News Service

May 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) – Ronald Rubin, the state’s top financial regulator, has been suspended with pay.

Rubin is the subject of a sexual harassment complaint made public late Friday afternoon.

In it, Rubin is alleged to have taken a female employee to his nearby condo on their way to and from lunch, making the employee feel like she later had to hide from him. It also says he invited the employee to a conference in Washington D.C.

The unnamed woman sought a different position within the agency.

Rubin interviewed for the position with Governor Ron DeSantis and the Cabinet on February 26.