Florida's unemployment rate at 3.4%, slightly below nation's average

By: Associated Press
June 21, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida's unemployment was 3.4% in May, down 0.1% from the month before.
The state released employment figures Friday showing there are 353,000 jobless Floridians out of a workforce of 10.3 million. The state's unemployment rate is slightly below the national rate of 3.6%.
Florida gained 17,000 jobs in May and 214,500 over the last 12 months.
Monroe County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.1%, followed by St. Johns and Okaloosa counties at 2.5% each.
Citrus, Gulf, Hardee and Sumter counties had the highest unemployment rate at 4.6% each.