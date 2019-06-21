Florida's unemployment rate at 3.4%, slightly below nation's average

By: Associated Press

June 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida's unemployment was 3.4% in May, down 0.1% from the month before.

The state released employment figures Friday showing there are 353,000 jobless Floridians out of a workforce of 10.3 million. The state's unemployment rate is slightly below the national rate of 3.6%.

Florida gained 17,000 jobs in May and 214,500 over the last 12 months.

Monroe County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.1%, followed by St. Johns and Okaloosa counties at 2.5% each.

Citrus, Gulf, Hardee and Sumter counties had the highest unemployment rate at 4.6% each.

