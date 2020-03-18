Call or text 2-1-1 for closest free child meal locations during COVID-19 outbreak

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — 2-1-1 is partnering with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to activate a text line and call center open 24/7 for families to can contact to find free meals for children under 18 during the current COVID-19 school closures.

To find your closest participating meal location, text "FLKIDSMEALS" to 211-211. You can also call 2-1-1 to speak with a live operator 24 hours a day for more locations.

“For so many of Florida’s children, school meals are the only meals they can count on – that’s why we’re now providing even more ways to secure healthy, nutritious meals for kids,” said Commissioner Nikki Fried. “Floridians can now find Summer BreakSpot free meal locations by text, by phone, and online, with additional locations being added every day. We encourage families to take advantage of these free resources, and to check with their school districts on other meal availability.”

You can also find the locations on the department's Summer BreakSpot children's meal locator website.

As of Tuesday, the department says there are about 1,000 approved Summer BreakSpot sites statewide.

