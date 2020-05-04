Floridians enjoy the sunshine as state parks start to open

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) --With sunny skies, clear trails and warm temperatures, staying inside Monday afternoon could prove difficult.

But now, Governor DeSantis is allowing some state parks to

re-open as a part of Phase I of coronavirus recovery.

Previously, bathrooms at the parks were closed and areas roped off to keep people away.

However Monday morning, the Tallahassee St. Marks Historic Railroad State Trail, Lake Jackson Mounds Archaeological State Park and Natural Bridge Battlefield Historic State Park all partially re-opened.

Bikers we met along the trails, feeling secure in this outdoor activity.

"I think biking is as safe as going to a grocery store because you're out here in the open. You’re moving, you’re not standing idly by someone whose biking, you’re moving by them. So I think it's safe, I feel safe out here," Dessie Andrews, who was out riding his bike Monday morning, said.

Visitors say they're happy to see each other out in the open.

"Everybody was really friendly, as usual. But, people were keeping their distance, just a little bit and, you know, waiving and saying hello," Dave Pardieck, another Monday morning bike rider, explained.

John Mauterer was thrilled when his parents took him to Lake Jackson, Archeological Park.

"We just liked coming out here because it was a nice sunny day and you can get to running around and climb trees a little bit and stuff," Mauterer described.

Monday the Florida Department of Environmental Protection opened around 80-parks and say they plan to re-open more soon.

