Flowers Foods celebrates 100 years, opens new exhibit in Thomasville

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 24, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Friday, the community joined Flowers Foods in the grand opening of their new heritage center and interactive exhibit on South Broad Street.

They're honoring 100 years of operation and celebrating the nation's largest domestic producer of fresh packaged bakery foods.

Flowers Foods started and headquartered in Thomasville. It's a successful company with last year's sales of $4 billion.

Friday, Flowers opened it's new history exhibit in Thomasville's former post office from more than a century ago.

"We're here celebrating flowers one hundredth year anniversary and really the spirit of our culture," said Ryals McMullian, Flowers CEO.

The exhibit honors 100 years of history in the baking and the backbone to it's success.

"Their work, family, and community service and influence exemplify what we call the flowers spirit," said said McMullian.

Annie Hester Walden and Ronald Hester admired the statue of their father in Flowers exhibit.

John Hester was the Flowers baking company's first employee back in 1919.

"It makes me feel very good because that looks like daddy in his younger days," said Walden.

"As I look at the statue of my father, it's very heartfelt and warming and so inspirational," said Hester.

Both say it brings back good smells and memories as a kid.

"I could actually smell it about three blocks from home, so on the day that he switched from rolls to cinnamon rolls, I was first in line saying can I take dad's food today," said Hester.

"He recruited so many people because he loved flowers bakery shop," said Walden.

A century later, they aren't the only ones who loves the bakery.

Flowers' exhibit is a reminder of the people and place that started it all, and what is now 47 nationwide bakeries.