By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

July 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Former Florida State closer and outfielder JC Flowers has signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to MLB.com's Jim Callis.

4th-rder J.C. Flowers signs with @Pirates for $500k (pick 124 value = $460k). Florida State RHP, low-90s fastball, flashes of a solid slider & changeup, could take off once he focuses solely on pitching. Had 13 SV & 13 HR for Seminoles this spring. @MLBDraft — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 1, 2019

Flowers was selected in the fourth round of last month's MLB Draft and is the second Seminole to officially sign, joining Drew Mendoza, who signed with the Nationals last week.

Taken as the 124th overall pick, Flowers became the highest-drafted FSU pitcher since Luke Weaver was selected in the first round of the 2014 draft.

Flowers slashed .266/.498/.371 in 54 games at the dish for the Noles, hitting 13 home runs and driving in 53 runs while collecting 13 saves as well.

Flowers logged a 1.69 ERA in 26.2 innings pitched, striking out 25 and walking just 11.