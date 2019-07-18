Food Truck Thursday sparks local food truck trend

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 18, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Food Truck Thursday has the Valdosta eating on their feet.

On Thursday more than a dozen food vendors set up in downtown Valdosta, joined by live music and games for the monthly event.

The city hosted its first event last month, and it's already making its mark on downtown. This month city staff doubled the number of vendors, as well as added games for kids and a beach theme.

City officials said the event is one example of the food truck trend, opening the lid on a new kind of culinary experience.

"There's absolutely a trend going on with food trucks," said Valdosta Main Street Director Ellen Hill. "Of course people love to eat, they like to try new things and I think food trucks are just a think that's a little bit different."

Blazin' Hogs is a new vendor this week. The barbecue restaurant is based in Nashville, Georgia, but staff said the food truck trend is heating up and pushing them to keep trying new things.

"We go to a lot of events, and more and more every month, we get more events that we go to," said Jillian Croft with Blazin' Hogs. "Just shoe everyone what we can do and to serve the community."

City officials are hoping that embracing the food frenzy could help spur more downtown businesses.

"The more events we have, the more diverse events we have brings in a more diverse audience, which is what we want for downtown," Hill said. "We want the whole community here, we want a diverse group of people down here, it's for everyone."

Food Truck Thursdays will be held downtown across the street from Valdosta City Hall the third Thursday of each month through October. Organizers said as long as the community interest in there, they will continue to grow each month.